NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 799,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.