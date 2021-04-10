National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

