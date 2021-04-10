Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

