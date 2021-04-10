Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.10% of Murphy USA worth $110,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.