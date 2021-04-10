Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

