Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

SCHE opened at $31.83 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

