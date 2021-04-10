Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

GPC stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

