Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $177.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.