MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

