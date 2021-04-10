Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.36 and traded as high as C$15.69. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.59, with a volume of 26,956 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The stock has a market cap of C$608.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.47.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.