Morgan Stanley Sells 290,243 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 2U were worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

