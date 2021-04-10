Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

