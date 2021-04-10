Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $98.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NYSE MS opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

