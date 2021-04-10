Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of Apria stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.