Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 500.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.75 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

