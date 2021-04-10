Morgan Stanley Has $35.74 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $35,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 365,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

