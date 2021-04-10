Morgan Stanley Cuts Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $21.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

FUSN stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

