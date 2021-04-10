Morgan Stanley Buys 30,675 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

