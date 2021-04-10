Morgan Stanley Buys 173,717 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 780,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,624 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 311,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

