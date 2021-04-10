MoonTools (MOONS) Hits Market Cap of $5.19 Million

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $556,398.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $188.64 or 0.00313013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.