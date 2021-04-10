Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 259,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,991,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.