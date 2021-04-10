Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 259,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

