MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.75 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $149.13 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,568.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.92 or 0.03583737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00383351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01096282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00480622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.