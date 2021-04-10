Momo Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.