Momo Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.
Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69.
Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Momo
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.
