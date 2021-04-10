Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.56% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $54,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

