Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Raised to $20.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTEM. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,360,774 shares of company stock valued at $26,462,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 261.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.