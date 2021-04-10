Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Molecular Templates worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,360,774 shares of company stock valued at $26,462,586 in the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.