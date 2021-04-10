Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

