Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,369,868 shares in the company, valued at $838,465,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

