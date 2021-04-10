MODEL-X-coin Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One MODEL-X-coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. MODEL-X-coin has a total market cap of $167,520.49 and $13.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00295036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00751331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.51 or 0.99193769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00712734 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 coins. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

