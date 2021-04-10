Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.95 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $211,268.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.33 or 0.00040164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,231,077 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.