Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 14,080,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,835,572. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,929,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,272,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

