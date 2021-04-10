Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 45,477 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.70% of Microbot Medical worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.