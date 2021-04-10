Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $10.15 or 0.00017006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00295704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.95 or 0.00745579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,504.35 or 0.99709073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00758068 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.