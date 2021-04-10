Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

