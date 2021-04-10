Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 13,679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 13.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.