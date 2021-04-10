Metropolis Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,194 shares during the quarter. News comprises 2.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of News worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in News by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of News by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.