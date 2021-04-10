Metronome Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00005455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and $187,977.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,938,170 coins and its circulating supply is 11,604,221 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

