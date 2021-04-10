Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

