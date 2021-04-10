Mercury Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,862 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,082% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.26 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

