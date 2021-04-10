Mercer International Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.