Melissa D. Smith Sells 43,568 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEX opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

