Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.