McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.62. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.