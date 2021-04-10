Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.