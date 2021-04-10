Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of MMX opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

