Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Reaches $317,156.65

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $317,156.65 and approximately $3,292.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.00751022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.48 or 0.99373726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.82 or 0.00771828 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

