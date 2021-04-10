Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.63 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

