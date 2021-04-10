Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marston’s stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

