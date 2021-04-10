Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 38,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 99,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Marlin Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINM)

Marlin Technology Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

